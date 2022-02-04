HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Lake Norman narrowly misses advancing to 4A state final

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman came tantalizingly close to securing its first state championship berth Wednesday before falling 39-36 to Northwest Guilford in the 4A West Region final.

The Wildcats led almost the entire way. Northwest Guilford trailed 30-18 after nine matches thanks to pinfall wins by Lake Norman’s Carson Floyd (220 pounds), Sakarri Morrison (285), Brett Foster (113), Eli Murray (138) and J.T. Richards (145).

The Vikings won four of the last five matches to claim the region title and advance to Saturday’s 4A state championship match in Greensboro.

Keagan Bradley pinned Dylan Attridge at 182 pounds to put Lake Norman back in front, 36-33, after Northwest Guilford took its first lead.

In the 14th and final match, the Vikings’ Donorris Abbew pinned Owen Childs to clinch six points and the victory for his team.

In the preceding region semifinal matches Wednesday at Lake Norman, it was the Wildcats winning 42-34 over Hickory Ridge and Northwest Guilford defeating Davie County 41-33.

Floyd, Morrison, Foster, Murray, Richards and Noah Murray all won by pin. Patrick Iacoves and Brody Neal won their matches by decision.