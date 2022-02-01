 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Lake Norman edges Mooresville on criteria, advances to region semifinals
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Lake Norman edges Mooresville on criteria, advances to region semifinals

  • Updated
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday night, including a wild one over crosstown rival Mooresville.

The Wildcats defeated Myers Park 69-12 in the opening round and then faced the Blue Devils in the second round. The score was knotted at 36 after all 14 weight classes wrestled.

Lake Norman and Mooresville each had five pinfall victories. Both won seven matches. There were no penalty points, major decisions or technical falls. The eighth tiebreaking criteria was used to declare a winner, 37-36. Lake Norman held an 8-6 advantage in matches with the first points scored and thus advanced.

The Wildcats (25-1) will host the 4A West Region semifinals and final Wednesday and will wrestle Hickory Ridge in the semis. They won their Greater Metro Conference match with the Ragin’ Bulls earlier this season, 46-33.

The winner will face either Northwest Guilford or Davie County in the nightcap Wednesday for a spot in Saturday’s 4A state championship match at the Greensboro Coliseum.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

South Iredell will make up its home basketball games against Hickory Ridge on Saturday.

It will be varsity only. The girls game will start at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

