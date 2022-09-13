HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: West Iredell outlasts St. Stephens in 5 sets

Gracie McClure made 51 digs and Addison Gallyon tallied 35 kills and two blocks as West Iredell assumed second place outright in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference on Monday with a five-set win over St. Stephens.

The Warriors pulled through in the fifth set to win 15-13 and take the match. They led 2-0 after winning the first and second sets 27-25 and 25-19.

St. Stephens regrouped to win sets three and four 25-19 and 25-12.

Keely West finished with a triple-double, recording 30 digs, 27 assists and 12 kills.

Taylor McClure added 20 assists, and Emilie Duncan contributed six kills as West Iredell improved to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference.