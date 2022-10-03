HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Top-ranked North Iredell continues unbeaten season with win over West Iredell

OLIN—Emma Norris provided 16 kills and Tilley Collins contributed 23 digs in addition to serving three aces as unbeaten North Iredell breezed to a three-set victory over West Iredell on Monday night.

Madeline Sigmon and Skylar Bolin added eight kills apiece. Sigmon also had 10 digs, and Bolin served a team-high four aces.

North Iredell (21-0, 11-0) won 25-12, 25-11, 25-13.

Looking to return to the 3A state final for the second straight year, the Raiders improved to 63-5 in sets played this season.

MaxPreps has them ranked No. 1 in the state—for all classifications. The Raiders have navigated a challenging schedule unscathed so far.

“I think they’re doing really well. (The ranking is) not something we talk about,” Markland said.

“They know what we want to accomplish so we have to come ready to play our best every night,” he added. “I couldn’t be more pleased. We’ve not been perfect every night but the effort has been there.”

HANGING IN THERE

The Warriors showed no signs of intimidation early in the first and second sets.

Gracie McClure’s ace had West Iredell trailing just 10-7 in the opening frame.

West Iredell led 6-4 in the second on Taylor McClure’s kill. It was only 10-9 in favor of North Iredell after Keely West’s block and Brooklyn Gibson’s kill. But the Raiders rolled off 15 of the last 17 points.

The Warriors (12-6, 6-5) have battled injuries and sickness since ascending as high as second place in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference. Still, they entered Monday’s game in a three-way tie for third place in the league with East Lincoln and St. Stephens.

“I feel like they’ve handled the adversity,” first-year West Iredell coach and former Warriors player Macy Pope said. “They’re coming to practice and working hard to get better. Throughout the whole season they’ve pushed each other.”

ON SERVE

The serving game has been a point of emphasis for the Raiders, mixing speeds and locations with hopes of getting opponents on their heels early in points.

It was effective again Monday. North Iredell tallied 15 aces.

“That’s a heck of a number, especially against West,” Markland said. “They’re a good passing team.”

FINDING THE RIGHT TARGET

Markland was complimentary of his setters throughout the match finding the right hitter as West Iredell shifted defensively to make a big play.

“The key there is the first pass,” he said. “I thought we passed the ball well. And we have a strong hitter at every position.”

Ailena Mykins and Megyn Gaither finished with 25 and 15 assists, respectively. Mykins also served three aces, and Gaither had two aces.

OTHER STATS

Addison Gallyon paced the Warriors offense with eight kills. She also had a block.

Keely West handed out eight assists to go with one ace, and Taylor McClure added five assists. Gibson had four kills.

Emily Campbell finished with seven kills and two aces for the Raiders.

UP NEXT

North Iredell travels to Newton on Wednesday to face Fred T. Foard. The Raiders won the first meeting Sept. 12 in three sets.

The Raiders can clinch the conference championship with a victory if they haven’t already. Foard was two games back of North Iredell entering Monday. The Tigers hosted St. Stephens. Results of that game were not available.

The Warriors visit St. Stephens on Wednesday. They beat the Indians in five sets during the teams’ first meeting Sept. 12 at West Iredell.

“Our next three games are a big deal,” said Pope, whose team also has Foard at home on Oct. 10 before finishing the regular season Oct. 12 at East Lincoln. “They’re really tough opponents. We have to play hard and together. Play clean volleyball.”