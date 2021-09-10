HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Statesville tops West Iredell in 5 sets

Emily McIntosh posted a triple-double and Statesville rallied from 2-1 set deficit to beat West Iredell in five sets Thursday.

McIntosh finished with 22 digs, 14 assists and 11 kills for the Greyhounds, who won 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 25-23, 16-14.

Kaliayah Smith led the Statesville attack with 14 kills. She also recorded 11 digs.

Kaylee Greer contributed a team-high 24 digs to complement her eight kills for the Greyhounds (2-9, 1-3). Lacie Evans dished out 16 assists to go with her nine digs.

Addison Gallyon’s 22 kills led the Warriors (0-2, 0-1). Emilie Duncan added 10. Keely West handed out 24 assists, and Brooklyn Gibson amassed 31 digs.