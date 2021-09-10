 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Statesville tops West Iredell in 5 sets
0 Comments

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Statesville tops West Iredell in 5 sets

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
volleyball logo

Emily McIntosh posted a triple-double and Statesville rallied from 2-1 set deficit to beat West Iredell in five sets Thursday.

McIntosh finished with 22 digs, 14 assists and 11 kills for the Greyhounds, who won 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 25-23, 16-14.

Kaliayah Smith led the Statesville attack with 14 kills. She also recorded 11 digs.

Kaylee Greer contributed a team-high 24 digs to complement her eight kills for the Greyhounds (2-9, 1-3). Lacie Evans dished out 16 assists to go with her nine digs.

Addison Gallyon’s 22 kills led the Warriors (0-2, 0-1). Emilie Duncan added 10. Keely West handed out 24 assists, and Brooklyn Gibson amassed 31 digs.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Iredell pauses athletics
Local

North Iredell pauses athletics

  • Updated

Athletic activities scheduled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week at North Iredell High School will not go on as planned. Sports have …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert