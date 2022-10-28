HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell stuns No. 1 Reagan; North Iredell improves to 30-0

South Iredell 3, Reagan 2

PFAFFTOWN—Brooke Aeschliman tallied 22 kills and 14 digs Thursday as South Iredell stunned 4A West No. 1 seed and previously-unbeaten Reagan in a five-set thriller during the third round of the playoffs.

The eighth-seeded Vikings (18-8) won the first two sets 26-24 and 28-26. The Raiders won the next two 26-24, 25-23. South Iredell prevailed 15-12 in the fifth.

Nicole Osborne added 12 kills to go with her four aces. Kaitlyn Landis also supplied 12 kills.

Maggie Munday led the Vikings in digs with 18. Kaitlyn Levan dished out a team-high 33 assists, and she also made 11 digs.

The Vikings will play at No. 4 Hough Saturday at 1 p.m. in the state quarterfinals. Hough defeated T.C. Roberson in four sets Thursday. The winner advances to Tuesday’s 4A West regional final to play for a spot in the 4A state final.

Reagan, which lost only one set this season prior to Thursday, finished 36-1.

North Iredell 3, Lake Norman Charter 0

OLIN—North Iredell’s journey to get back to the 3A state final marches on. The Raiders, seeded No. 1 in the 3A West, swept Lake Norman Charter in the third round Thursday.

North Iredell won 25-12, 25-9, 25-12 to improve to 30-0. No other details on the match were available.

The Raiders will host No. 4 seed North Henderson at 2 p.m. Saturday. North Henderson (25-3-1) swept Forestview on Thursday.

The Raiders faced North Henderson earlier this season in Hendersonville. North Iredell won that meeting 25-12, 25-22, 25-13. Saturday’s winner advances to Tuesday’s 3A West regional championship game to play for a spot in the 3A state final.