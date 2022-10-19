HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell, North Iredell reach tournament finals

South Iredell 3, Hickory Ridge 0

KANNAPOLIS— Brooke Aeschliman registered 12 kills, 11 digs and two aces as top seed South Iredell defeated Hickory Ridge 25-18 25-11, 25-21 in the Greater Metro Conference tournament semifinals Tuesday.

Kaitlyn Landis added nine kills, and Nicole Osborne served three aces.

The Vikings (14-8) collected 17 assists from Kaitlyn Levan and 11 digs from Maggie Munday.

South Iredell advanced to play Cox Mill in Wednesday’s tournament championship.

North Iredell 3, West Iredell 0

OLIN—Top seed North Iredell beat No. 4 seed West Iredell 25-12, 25-18, 25-17 in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Tuesday.

The Raiders improved to 26-0. The Warriors slipped to 15-8.

No other details on the match were available.

North Iredell (26-0) advanced to face No. 2 seed Fred T. Foard in the WFAC championship match Wednesday.