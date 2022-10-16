HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell has top seed, bye for GMC Tournament

The Greater Metro Conference volleyball tournament begins Monday. The higher-seeded teams will be at home in the first round. Game times are 6 p.m.

The semifinals Tuesday and 6 p.m. championship Wednesday will be played at Kannapolis A.L. Brown.

South Iredell (13-8) finished in a three-way tie for first place in the conference at 10-2 with Lake Norman and Cox Mill but drew the top seed for the tournament.

The Vikings have a bye and will face the winner of No. 4 seed West Cabarrus (6-10) and No. 5 seed Hickory Ridge (10-12) in the 4:30 p.m. semifinal Tuesday.

Lake Norman (18-5) drew the No. 3 seed. The Wildcats host No. 6 Mooresville (7-14) on Monday.

The winner of that rivalry rematch will play either No. 2 seed Cox Mill (15-7) or No. 7 seed A.L. Brown (5-17) in the 7 p.m. semifinal Tuesday.