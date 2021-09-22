 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell extends win streak to 9
0 Comments

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell extends win streak to 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SIHS new logo button

TROUTMAN—Brooke Aeschliman, Nicole Osborne and Hannah VanBuren each recorded 10 kills on Tuesday as South Iredell swept Cox Mill 25-19, 25-18, 25-9.

Kaitlyn Landis and Osborne supplied three blocks apiece. Landis also served a couple of aces for the Vikings (10-2, 6-0), who won their ninth straight game.

Brooklyn Ford, Leah Davis and Claire Long contributed 19, 14 and 10 digs, respectively.

Kaitlyn LeVan led in assists with 20. Molly Smyth added 13 assists.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What's the cause for Sam Darnold's early success?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert