HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell extends win streak to 9

TROUTMAN—Brooke Aeschliman, Nicole Osborne and Hannah VanBuren each recorded 10 kills on Tuesday as South Iredell swept Cox Mill 25-19, 25-18, 25-9.
Kaitlyn Landis and Osborne supplied three blocks apiece. Landis also served a couple of aces for the Vikings (10-2, 6-0), who won their ninth straight game.
Brooklyn Ford, Leah Davis and Claire Long contributed 19, 14 and 10 digs, respectively.
Kaitlyn LeVan led in assists with 20. Molly Smyth added 13 assists.
