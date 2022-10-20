HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell captures another GMC tournament title

KANNAPOLIS—Nicole Osborne posted a double-double Wednesday night to lead South Iredell to its second straight Greater Metro Conference tournament championship.

The top-seeded Vikings swept No. 2 seed Cox Mill 25-19, 25-17, 25-23 in the tournament final at A.L. Brown High School.

Osborne registered 10 kills, 11 digs and one ace for South Iredell, which improved to 15-8 as it prepares for the 4A state playoffs.

Brooke Aeschliman and Kaitlyn Landis added 11 and nine kills, respectively.

Kaitlyn Levan dished out 18 assists, and Ella Morrison assisted 11 more kills. Ela Peck finished with nine digs.

South Iredell and Cox Mill split their two meetings during the regular season with both winning in four sets on the other’s home court. They finished in a three-way tie for first place in the conference with Lake Norman.