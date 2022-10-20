 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell captures another GMC tournament title

  • 0
SIHS new logo button

KANNAPOLIS—Nicole Osborne posted a double-double Wednesday night to lead South Iredell to its second straight Greater Metro Conference tournament championship.

The top-seeded Vikings swept No. 2 seed Cox Mill 25-19, 25-17, 25-23 in the tournament final at A.L. Brown High School.

Osborne registered 10 kills, 11 digs and one ace for South Iredell, which improved to 15-8 as it prepares for the 4A state playoffs.

Brooke Aeschliman and Kaitlyn Landis added 11 and nine kills, respectively.

Kaitlyn Levan dished out 18 assists, and Ella Morrison assisted 11 more kills. Ela Peck finished with nine digs.

South Iredell and Cox Mill split their two meetings during the regular season with both winning in four sets on the other’s home court. They finished in a three-way tie for first place in the conference with Lake Norman.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert