HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell's state title bid comes up short

The Raiders opened the first set on a 5-0 run punctuated by Kayden Flowers’ block.

The Red Wolves responded with a 16-4 run and, leading 16-9, they closed it out despite a late 5-0 surge that bought North Iredell within 22-20.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We let them get too many runs,” North Iredell’s Tilley Collins said.

Cedar Ridge led 16-14 in the second set but a determined Raiders squad persevered to even the match. Madeline Sigmon recorded a couple of kills and Megyn Gaither made a sensational dig to keep a point alive during a 9-2 Raiders run that lifted them to a 23-18 advantage.

The Raiders were tantalizingly close to seizing a 2-1 lead in the match. After a 5-1 run got them back out front in the third set, back-to-back kills from Sigmon made it 22-20 in favor of North Iredell.

A service error derailed the momentum, though. The Red Wolves took advantage, closing it out with four more points. A mishit and miscommunication did the Raiders in on the last two Cedar Ridge scores.