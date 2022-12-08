HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell's Norris, Markland receive state recognition

Postseason recognition continues to present itself to members of North Iredell’s state championship volleyball team.

The N.C. Volleyball Coaches Association has named senior Emma Norris the state’s Volleyball Player of the Year for the 3A classification. The NCVCA also recognized the Raiders’ Dave Markland as the state’s Volleyball Coach of the Year for 3A.

Markland’s Raiders defeated J.H Rose of Greenville in five sets last month to capture the 3A state title at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum. The victory put the exclamation point on a 33-0 season.

Norris, an East Carolina signee, had a match-high 24 kills against Rose and was named the state final MVP.

Norris and Markland were also named the player and coach of the year, respectively, in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.