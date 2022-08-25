HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell raises record to 6-0

ASHEVILLE—North Iredell defeated T.C. Roberson in four sets Wednesday to improve to 6-0 on the season.
The Raiders prevailed 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9 over the Rams (6-3), a 4A state quarterfinalist last season.
No other details on the match were available.
It was a successful trip to the N.C. Mountains for the Raiders. They beat North Henderson in three sets and perennial power West Henderson in four sets during Tuesday’s action in Hendersonville.
North Iredell opens Western Foothills Athletic Conference play Monday at home against Hickory.