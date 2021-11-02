 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell punches ticket to 3A state championship game
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell punches ticket to 3A state championship game

OLIN--North Iredell defeated Fred T. Foard on Tuesday night to claim the 3A Western Regional championship and advance to Saturday's 3A state final in Raleigh.

The Raiders (26-1) prevailed 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22.

The Tigers, winners of the last two 2A state championships, finished the season 26-4.

This was the fourth meeting of the season between the teams, with North Iredell going 3-1 in those contests.

More on this developing story will follow.

