HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell players earn all-state recognition

The third annual HighSchoolOT all-state volleyball team, released this week, included several players from 3A state champion North Iredell, which finished the 2022 season 33-0.

Senior outside hitter Emma Norris, an East Carolina signee, earned first-team all-state honors. She finished with 432 kills, including 24 in the state final victory over Greenville J.H. Rose when she was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Players were selected based on their play throughout the year, with strength of opponents taken into account.

North Iredell seniors Madeline Sigmon and Emily Campbell were named third-team all-state. Sigmon, an outside hitter who signed with UAB, tallied 292 kills and 235 digs. Campbell, a middle blocker who signed with Anderson, recorded 227 kills and 83 blocks.

Raiders libero Tilley Collins, who signed with Queens, was named an honorable mention. The senior finished with 393 digs, and she served 43 aces.