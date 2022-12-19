HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell No. 1 in final state poll

North Iredell’s volleyball team landed at No. 1 in the HighSchoolOT final North Carolina high school volleyball rankings.

Any school that plays in an education-based association was eligible for the rankings.

The Raiders capped a perfect 33-0 season on Nov. 5 in Raleigh, beating Greenville J.H. Rose in a five-set thriller to capture the 3A state championship at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum.

Rounding out the top five were 4A state champion Millbrook (29-1), 4A East region runner-up Cardinal Gibbons (19-7), 3A state runner-up Rose (28-2) and 4A state runner-up Sun Valley (29-3).

Western Foothills Athletic Conference champion North Iredell was 10-0 against other teams in the final Top 25. That included four wins over WFAC runner-up Fred T. Foard (22-8) and two wins over South Iredell (18-9).

South Iredell, champion of the 4A Greater Metro Conference, was ranked No. 17 in the final poll. Foard came in at No. 24.

North Iredell also finished No. 1 in the entire state in MaxPreps’ final volleyball rankings.