top story
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell No. 1 in final state poll

North Iredell volleyball No. 1

Members of the North Iredell volleyball team pose with the state championship trophy and banner after defeating Greenville J.H. Rose is the 3A state final last month. The Raiders, who finished 33-0, are No. 1 in HighSchoolOT's final statewide volleyball rankings.

 R&L

North Iredell’s volleyball team landed at No. 1 in the HighSchoolOT final North Carolina high school volleyball rankings.

Any school that plays in an education-based association was eligible for the rankings.

The Raiders capped a perfect 33-0 season on Nov. 5 in Raleigh, beating Greenville J.H. Rose in a five-set thriller to capture the 3A state championship at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum.

Rounding out the top five were 4A state champion Millbrook (29-1), 4A East region runner-up Cardinal Gibbons (19-7), 3A state runner-up Rose (28-2) and 4A state runner-up Sun Valley (29-3).

Western Foothills Athletic Conference champion North Iredell was 10-0 against other teams in the final Top 25. That included four wins over WFAC runner-up Fred T. Foard (22-8) and two wins over South Iredell (18-9).

South Iredell, champion of the 4A Greater Metro Conference, was ranked No. 17 in the final poll. Foard came in at No. 24.

North Iredell also finished No. 1 in the entire state in MaxPreps’ final volleyball rankings.

