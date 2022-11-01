HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell claims regional title, advances to 3A state final

OLIN—The road to Raleigh in the West region went through top seed North Iredell for the second time in as many years. And for the second straight season, the Raiders are East-bound for the state finals.

Emma Norris registered a game-high 17 kills as the Raiders captured their second straight 3A West region championship on Tuesday night, beating Fred T. Foard 25-23, 25-10, 25-21 to advance to the Saturday’s 3A state title game at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum.

“It feels really good,” North Iredell’s Ailena Mykins said. “It’s unbelievable.”

The Raiders got contributions from a wide range of individuals on their way to beating Western Foothills Athletic Conference foe Foard (22-8) in the regional final for the second consecutive year.

It was their fourth win in as many meetings this season with Foard, and the Raiders were 12-1 in sets played.

North Iredell returns to Raleigh with a 32-0 record in tow.

“I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished,” North Iredell coach Dave Markland said, “and they’ve done it with a target on their back.”

FINDING A WAY

Foard had the Raiders on their heels in the first set. A 7-0 run sent the Tigers to a 17-10 lead.

It didn’t look good for the home team.

“I thought (Foard’s) game plan was excellent,” Markland said. “It was working. They took us out of our offense. They got a lot of hands on the balls we hit and dug about everything.”

It was 19-12 Tigers after Taylor Ramseur placed the ball in the back corner for a kill.

“We were riled up and had so much adrenaline,” Mykins said. “We needed to be calm and just play.”

A 7-2 run punctuated by Emily Campbell’s tip brought the Raiders back within two points (21-19).

Foard was two points away from winning the set after Averie Dale’s second of seven kills made it 23-19.

The Raiders refused to back down, and Mykins’ ace trimmed the deficit to 23-22. Hadyn Crawford’s tip over the block evened things at 23.

Their momentum could not be derailed. Madeline Sigmon’s kill gave the Raiders their first lead since it was 9-8, and they completed the comeback on the ensuing point to win 25-23.

Asked how they were able to turn things around, Sigmon said, “We just realized we need to play volleyball, we need to play our game. When we play our game I don’t think anyone can stop us.”

KEEP IT GOING

North Iredell didn’t let off the gas following the impressive rally.

“I think we realized we were fortunate to win that first set,” Markland said.

Kaydan Flowers and Eliza Jenkins combined to stuff a Foard spike to propel North Iredell to an 8-2 lead to start the second set. It was 11-2 after a Jenkins kill.

The Raiders continued to pull away.

COMPLETE THE SWEEP

Norris’ kill gave the Raiders a 13-8 advantage in the third set. The Tigers responded with a 5-0 spurt to tie.

The teams were tied again at 19.

Despite giving away six free points on serving errors in the third set the Raiders were able to close it out by scoring six of the last eight points.

BY THE NUMBERS

Campbell finished with nine kills and two blocks. Mykins dished out 20 assists and Megyn Gaither added 18 assists. Each served an ace.

Tilley Collins, who also served an ace, and Sigmon combined to key the back row defense.

Laney Craig supplied seven kills for Foard, and Maya Beatty added six. Dale served two aces.

UP NEXT

The Raiders will face East region champion Greenville J.H. Rose (28-1) in the 3A state championship Saturday. Rose ousted defending 3A state champ Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (25-2)—which beat North Iredell in the state final a year ago—in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-17) Tuesday night.

This will be sixth state finals appearance for North Iredell, which improved to 6-0 all-time in regional championship games.