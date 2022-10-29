HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell beats North Henderson, will play Foard again for spot in 3A state final

OLIN—North Iredell’s volleyball team will defend its regional championship.

Emma Norris tallied 16 kills and Madeline Sigmon and Emily Campbell each supplied seven kills and two blocks as the 3A West top-seeded Raiders downed No. 4 seed North Henderson 25-14, 27-25, 25-13 in Saturday’s state quarterfinal round.

With the win, the Raiders (31-0) advanced to Tuesday’s region final.

The Knights finished the season 25-4-1.

North Iredell, champion of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, also swept North Henderson during an Aug. 23 nonconference meeting in Hendersonville. The scores were similar.

Asked if his team learned anything from that first match that it applied to Saturday, Raiders coach Dave Markland said, “We played them so early (in the season). Both teams have changed some things. Both teams are better.”

And North Iredell is still the best, head to head.

READY TO ROLL

North Henderson got stuck in traffic and didn’t arrive until almost 30 minutes after the original start time, 2 p.m. It delayed the first serve until 3 p.m.

The Raiders, eager to warm up, stayed loose while waiting for them to arrive.

“I thought they did some fun things to pass the time then regrouped and focused again,” Markland said.

The delay didn’t seem to faze North Iredell.

Sigmon’s block made it 11-4 Raiders in the first set. A 6-0 run, bookended by two Sigmon kills, extended the lead to 17-5. Campbell contributed two kills during that surge. They led by as many as 13 points (22-9) following one of Tilley Collins’ two aces.

PASSING THE TEST

Some serve receive struggles coupled with the hot hand of North Henderson senior Ty Case had North Iredell behind the 8 ball in the second set.

The Knights led 16-9 and 18-11 on Case kills. She registered 11 of her 16 kills in the second.

The seven-point deficit marked the biggest test for the Raiders to this point in the playoffs.

“It’s so easy to say, ‘OK, let’s just go on and get to the next (set)’ in situations like that,” Markland said. “I don’t think we panicked.”

The Raiders crawled back within three (18-15) on Skylar Bolin’s serve.

Aided by a 5-0 run that culminated with Hadyn Crawford and Campbell putting up a point-scoring stuff at the net, the Raiders led 22-21.

The Knights saved two set points at 24-23 and 25-24 before Sigmon and Campbell posted back-to-back kills to complete the comeback.

“It can get in your head,” Collins said of the seven-point deficit the Raiders faced. “You just have to focus and play it point by point. We fought very hard in that second set to get it back.”

North Iredell comfortably closed it out in the third set. Kaydan Flowers’ block sparked a 5-0 run early in the third and when Eliza Jenkins’ tip fell to the floor for a kill to cap the spurt the Raiders led 8-3. It was smooth sailing from there.

OTHER STATS

Bailey Rowe provided six kills and two aces for the Knights.

Jenkins had seven kills from the right side. Megyn Gaither and Ailena Mykins handed out 20 and 16 assists, respectively.

LET’S RUN IT BACK

North Iredell will host Western Foothills Athletic Conference runner-up Fred T. Foard (22-7) in the 3A West region championship game for the second time in as many seasons. The rematch is 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Iredell. The winner advances to the 3A state final Saturday in Raleigh where it will encounter the winner of the East region final between Greensville’s J.H Rose (27-1) and defending 3A state champion Cedar Ridge (25-1) of Hillsborough.

Foard, the No. 10 seed in the West, advanced Saturday with a 25-18, 13-25, 27-25, 27-25 victory at No. 3 seed Kings Mountain (27-3).

Just like last year, the region final marks the Raiders’ and Tigers’ fourth meeting of the season. North Iredell won the 2021 region final in four sets and is 3-0 against Foard this season.

“Foard is a good team,” Markland said. “I love the fact we’re playing at home.”

The Raiders are 9-1 in sets played this season against the Tigers.

“They’re going to come out wanting blood,” Collins said. “We’ve got to fight hard. We want this real bad.”

North Iredell is 5-0 all-time in regional championship games, with victories in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2017 and 2021.