HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Iredell playoff qualifiers all have home games in Rd. 1

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released brackets for the volleyball state playoffs on Thursday.

First-round games will be played Saturday. Teams winning there will advance to Tuesday’s second round.

Western Foothills Athletic Conference champion North Iredell (27-0) earned the No. 1 seed in the 3A West for the second straight year. And for the second straight year the Raiders will host No. 32 seed West Charlotte (3-14) in the first round. The winner gets either No. 16 Franklin (16-8) or No. 17 Carson (18-8) in the second round.

West Iredell (15-8) is the No. 15 seed in the 3A West. The Warriors host WFAC foe Hickory (10-13) in the first round. The winner moves on to face either No. 2 West Rowan (21-3) or No. 31 High Point Central in round two.

Greater Metro Conference tournament champion South Iredell (15-8) is the No. 8 seed in the 4A West. The Vikings host No. 25 seed Myers Park (13-9) in the first round. The winner advances to the second round to take on either No. 9 Providence (18-8) or No. 24 Weddington (10-14).

Lake Norman (19-6), which tied South Iredell and Cox Mill for first place in the GMC standings, is the No. 13 seed in the 4A West. The Wildcats host No. 20 seed Palisades (18-5) in the opening round. The winner moves on to battle either No. 4 Hough (21-3) or No. 29 Cuthbertson (8-12) in round two.

