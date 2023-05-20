GREENSBORO—Statesville had the need for speed Friday and delivered in a big way during the N.C High School Athletic Association 3A state track and field championships at N.C. A&T University.

Led by its sprinters, Statesville’s girls finished as the state runners up with a team total of 49 points. Dudley won the state title with 70 points.

Head coach Dave Rucker called it “a fantastic day” for his athletes.

The Greyhounds captured state titles in the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays. Nakirah Adams, Alaya Gillespie, Sakari Johnson and Janiya Johnson ran a time of 47.21 seconds in the 4x100, and Adams, Gillespie, Dynasty Hamilton and Janiya Johnson recorded a time of 1 minute, 41.57 seconds to win the 4x200 as well.

Janiya Johnson, who anchored those relays, also came up huge individually. She claimed state championships in the girls’ 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Her time of 11.70 seconds in the 100 set a new state meet record. She crossed the finish line in 24.18 seconds to win the 200.

For her efforts, Janiya Johnson was named the female Most Valuable Athlete of the state championship meet.

Gillespie rounded out a strong day too with a fourth-place time (24.79) in the 200 and a fifth-place time (12.05) in the 100. She garnered the Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award at the state meet.

The North Iredell girls’ 4x800 relay team placed fourth in the state with a time of 10:01.20. The North Iredell boys’ 4x800 relay team placed sixth with a time of 8:17.89.

The Raiders’ Philip Riddle, a member of the 4x800 relay, finished sixth in the boys’ 3,200 meters with a time of 9:39.96.

The Statesville boys’ 4x200 relay placed fifth with a time of 1:30.83. Their 4x100 relay was sixth with a time of 43.22. The Greyhounds’ Titus Myers contributed to both, and he placed third in the 200 dash with a time of 21.92.

West Iredell’s Jermiah Glaspy placed third in the boys’ triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 10.50 inches.