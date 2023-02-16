Statesville High’s track team had a big day recently at the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Indoor Track & Field Championships in Winston-Salem.

Janiya Johnson led the way for the Greyhounds. The junior captured the 3A state title in the 55-meter dash. She clocked in at 7.00 seconds, tying the meet’s 27-year-old record for the fastest time.

Johnson’s time is currently ranked 12th best in the United States, according to Greyhounds coach David Rucker.

On the boys’ side, Statesville’s Davin Clarke, Titus Myers, Nicholas Porter and Jaylen Himes sprinted to a 3A runner-up finish in the 4x200-meter relay.

In addition to her impressive individual performance, Johnson aided a strong finish in the 3A relays. She joined Nakirah Adams, Camille Lyons and Dynasty Hamilton to record a fifth-place finish in the 4x200-meter relay.

Adams, a sophomore, also competed in 55-meter dash with Johnson. She placed ninth in 3A.