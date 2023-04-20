Mooresville’s boys and girls track and field teams both captured titles during Wednesday’s Iredell County Championships at Statesville High School.

Led by De’Rell Scott and Eric Heal, the Blue Devils scored 217 points to win the boys’ division. Scott placed first in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, and Eric Heal swept first place in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.

Statesville was the boys runner-up with 130 points. Following the Greyhounds were Lake Norman (122), South Iredell (83), North Iredell (68), West Iredell (47) and Langtree Charter (12).

Kendal Hudson helped guide the Mooresville girls to victory. She finished first in the 100 hurdles and long jump. The Blue Devils won with 175 points.

Lake Norman secured a runner-up finish in the girls’ division with 138 points. The Wildcats were followed by South Iredell (122.5), Statesville (116), North Iredell (65), West Iredell (39.5) and Langtree Charter (21).

Top-three finishers:

TRACK

100-meter hurdles

Girls: Kendal Hudson (M) 16.00, Ryann Benningfield (LN) 16.40, Danielle Hazlewood (LN) 16.82

110-meter hurdles

Boys: Eric Heal (M) 15.23, Johntay Gaither (SI) 15.77, Keegan McClure (LN) 16.40

300-meter hurdles

Girls: Ryann Benningfield (LN) 49.61, Kendal Hudson (M) 50.25, Dynasty Hamilton (S) 53.42

Boys: Eric Heal (M) 38.85, Johntay Gaither (SI) 40.54, Elisha Coleman (S) 41.37

100-meter dash

Girls: Janiya Johnson (S) 11.66, Alaya Gillespie (S) 12.32, Nakirah Adams (S) 12.48

Boys: Titus Myers (S) 11.13, Tiquan Cromarti (M) 11.14, De’Rell Scott (M) 11.17

200-meter dash

Girls: Janiya Johnson (S) 24.72, Kelly Okugo (M) 26.67, Kendal Hudson (M) 28.07

Boys: De’Rell Scott (M) 22.39, Titus Myers (S) 22.54, Jaylen Himes (S) 22.96

400-meter dash

Girls: Alaya Gillespie (S) 59.96, Ryann Benningfield (LN) 1:01.82, Keyannah Graham (S) 1:02.70

Boys: De’Rell Scott (M) 50.91, Aaron Winsted-Peele (SI) 51.38, Brodie Anderson (NI) 52.01

800 meters

Girls: Kasey Dingman (LN) 2:25.77, Ella Moore (M) 2:29.44, Eisabella Panichella (LN) 2:33.53

Boys: Logan Dingman (LN) 1:58, Clark Kremar (M) 2:02.17, Ben Schmidt (LN) 2:07.96

1,600 meters

Girls: Kasey Dingman (LN) 5:25.18, Ella Moore (M) 5:32.20, Dakota Whitener (SI) 5:44.80

Boys: Logan Dingman (LN) 4:28.52, Clark Kremar (M) 4:31.69, Brad Mankus (LN) 4:34.47

3,200 meters

Girls: Kasey Dingman (LN) 11:55.56, Ella Moore (M) 12:13.23, Mia Sohovich (NI) 12:22.05

Boys: Logan Dingman (LN) 9:51.40, Brad Mankus (LN) 9:52.89, Clark Kremar (M) 10:24.65

4x100-meter relay

Girls: Statesville (Nakirah Adams, Alaya Gillespie, Sakari Johnson, Janiya Johnson) 47.07, South Iredell (Valeria Salcedo, Anisah Sloan, Aimee Simpson, Isabelle Williams) 51.93, Mooresville (Kelly Okuga, Imeri Smith, Shianne Williams, Jasmine Peoples) 52.36

Boys: South Iredell (Johntay Gray, Aiden Burton, Yvito Jolifer, Gage White), 42.77, Statesville (Mekiaun Davis, Titus Myers, Davin Clarke, Jehahj Sherrill) 42.93, Mooresville (Darian Reid, AJ Graham, Jamari Farmer, Tiquan Cromartie) 43.47

4x200-meter relay

Girls: Statesville (Nakirah Adams, Alaya Gillespie, Dynasty Hamilton, Janiya Johnson) 1:41.58, Mooresville (Kelly Okugo, Imaan Hall, Cydnee Wise Smith, Imeri Smith) 1:53.40, South Iredell (Valeria Salcedo Isabelle Smith, Isabelle Williams, Sydney Runyan) 1:54.28

Boys: Statesville (Davin Clarke, Titus Myers, Jehahj Sherrill, Jaylen Himes) 1:29.16, Mooresville (Terell Simonton, AJ Graham, Tristan Compton, Trevor Compton) 1:31.98, South Iredell (AD Mumford, Aaron Winsted-Peele, Zion Torrence Hayden Schroeder) 1:35.40

4x400-meter relay

Girls: Lake Norman 4:29.62, South Iredell (Dakota Whitener, Keirieonna Wilson, Kylie Young, Jayda Waring) 4:31.51, Statesville (Camille Lyons, Keyannah Graham, Sakari Johnson, Dynasty Hamilton) 4:48.40

Boys: Statesville (Telly Carter, Tanner Davis, Elisha Coleman, Nicholas Porter) 3:30.67, Mooresville (Eric Heal, De’Rell Scott, Alex Verity, Royce Spratling) 3:33.60, North Iredell 3:37.85.

4x800-meter relay

Girls: North Iredell 10:33.66, South Iredell (Kylie Young, Dakota Whitener, Keirieonna Wilson, Isabelle Williams) 10:36.68, Mooresville (Ellery Bankirer, Alena Decker, Ciarra Rockness, Ella Moore) 10:45.71

Boys: North Iredell 8:37.58, Mooresville (Clark Kremar, Michael Martinez, Ben Albaeck, Caleb Decker) 9:01.44, Lake Norman (William Troutman, Mason Noble, Shivam Patel, Brad Mankus) 9:36.89

FIELD

Shot put

Girls: Allison Sanders (NI) 31-11, Breanna Patterson (M) 29-10, Lily Jordan (WI) 29-1

Boys: Austin Sloan (NI) 42-1.50, Eric Dalton (WI) 40-2, Paxton Cooke (NI) 40-1

Discus

Girls: Lily Jordan (WI) 87-2, Riley Jackson (M) 85-9, Claire Humm (SI) 82-5

Boys: Jawayne Torrence (LN) 131-5, Kenan Stoup (LN) 116-5, Austin Sloan (NI) 116-3

Long jump

Girls: Kendal Hudson (M) 16-6, Ailena Mykins (NI) 15-10, Jordan Jackson (NI) 15-3

Boys: Elisha Coleman (S) 20-8, De’Airis Shields (M), 20-3.50, Tiquan Cromartie (M) 20-2.50

Triple jump

Girls: Danielle Hazlewood (LN) 34-2, Jasmine People (M) 33-5, Sierra Bridges (WI) 30-4.50

Boys: Jermiah Glaspy (WI) 44-5.75, Eric Heal (M) 43-2.25, Brian Calderone (M) 40-6.75

High jump

Girls: Alyssa Bauer (M) 4-10, Emma Leon (SI) 4-10, Danielle Hazlewood (LN) 4-8

Boys: De’Airis Shields (M) 6-0, Earl Hall (M) 5-10, Malik Pineda (S) 5-10

Pole vault

Girls: Emma Leon (SI) 8-6, Alyssa Houston (SI) 6-0, Kate Woods (M) 5-6

Boys: Caleb Donaldson (SI) 9-6, Benajmin Cowen (S) 9-0, Austin Green (M) 6-6