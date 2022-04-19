HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: South Iredell builds big lead, hangs on to beat North Iredell

OLIN—South Iredell’s softball team almost let one get away Tuesday night.

Almost.

“I can breathe a lit bit now,” coach Kaylee Johnson said after her Vikings held off a late North Iredell rally to win the nonconference matchup 10-8.

The Vikings led 8-0 after four innings and 10-1 following the top of the sixth. Pitching nearly proved to be their undoing the rest of the way.

Five Raiders walked in the bottom of the sixth, when they trimmed the deficit to 10-3.

Five more walks and a hit batter plated four more Raider runs in the bottom of the seventh. A sacrifice fly by North Iredell pitcher Maicie Earnest cut it to 10-8 with two outs.

North Iredell still had the bases loaded but was unable to complete the comeback on its Senior Day. A base-running error ended the game.

“I thought we could win this one,” said coach David Riddle, whose Raiders dropped a 12-10 decision at South Iredell on March 1. “They have struggled closing games.

“But I thought we came out flat. Credit to South Iredell. They came out and smacked us in the mouth.”

OPENING SALVO

The Vikings (5-13) scored three runs in the first. Claire Long, Abby Crew and Kaycee Pitcher registered singles, with Pitcher’s driving in the third run.

They tacked on three more runs on three more hits in the second. Long singled again. Liz Winterhalter supplied an RBI double, and Pitcher’s two-out RBI triple made it 6-0.

“We started hitting better than we have in a long time,” Johnson said.

South Iredell manufactured 15 hits compared to the Raiders’ four, and they only struck out five times.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Long, the Vikings’ leadoff batter, finished 4 for 5 at the dish. She belted a solo home run that sailed just inside the left foul pole as it cleared the fence, making it 7-0 in the top of the fourth.

“She’s kind of the catalyst that gets our offense going,” Johnson said.

Long’s defense was on point, too.

The senior started an inning-ending double play during the Raiders’ first at-bat. The shortstop recorded the first out in the bottom the second on a fantastic play. She dove right and into the dirt to snag a hard groundball and then threw out the batter at first base.

OTHER STATS

Pitcher was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Crew finished 3 for 5 as well. Winterhalter had two hits, and Riley Paxton provided an RBI single in the top of the sixth.

Terra Murphy, Savannah Woods, Martha Parlier and Alleigh Johnson each contributed a single for North Iredell (5-12).

UP NEXT

South Iredell is scheduled to host West Iredell on Thursday in another nonconference game. The Vikings enter that having just snapped a four-game losing streak.

“(Tuesday’s win) I think will build their confidence back up,” Johnson said.

The Raiders are slated to visit Statesville next Tuesday to kick off a three-game road trip to end the regular season.