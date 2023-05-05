OLIN—North Iredell closed the regular season Thursday night with a 7-6 victory over West Iredell.

Kynlie Moss pitched the win for the Raiders, striking out four, walking none and giving up eight hits. Only three of the runs against her were earned.

Martha Parlier, in her first action after ACL surgery, had three hits including a double, and she drove in two runs.

Moss helped her cause in the pitcher’s circle with a hit and two RBIs.

Barrett Williams, Dilynn Norris and Maicie Earnest also had hits for the Raiders (13-8). At 9-5 in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, they finished tied for third in the league.

North Iredell now waits to see where it is seeded in the upcoming 3A state playoffs. It will be the Raiders’ first playoff appearance since 2014.