TAYLORSVILLE—Ella Tracy, Riya Patel, Anna McGowan, and Elizabeth Capper each homered Friday night as Marvin Ridge defeated Alexander Central 10-3 in the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs.

The Mavericks scored four runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead.

It was 9-0 before the Cougars plated their three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Kenzie Church doubled and drove in two runs for Alexander Central.

Ava Chapman finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Mcartney Harrington doubled and drove in a run, but it wasn’t enough to send the Cougars to the 4A West Regional championship series.

Alexander Central finished the season 21-5.

Marvin Ridge (22-3) will play Hickory Ridge to determine who advances to the 4A state championships series.