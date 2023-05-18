TAYLORSVILLE—Mackenzie Church hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday night, lifting Alexander Central to a 9-5 victory over South Caldwell in the third round of the 4A state playoffs.

The Cougars (21-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull ahead 4-2. South Caldwell answered with three runs in the top of the sixth, taking a 5-4 lead.

Alexander Central’s one run in the bottom of the sixth evened things at 5.

Kirstyn Herman and Mcartney Harrington each supplied two hits and one RBI for the Cougars, who advanced to the fourth round. Lainey Russell contributed two hits as well, while Laney Wike picked up one hit and one RBI. Wike was also the winning pitcher.

South Caldwell finished the season 17-5.