HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Warrior Jamboree renamed in memory of founder

West Iredell’s boys soccer team is hosting its annual Warrior Jamboree again this year, but the name of the preseason event has been revised to honor the memory of its founder.

The 27th Annual 2021 Mike Heintz Warrior Jamboree is Saturday at the high school. Heintz, the former West Iredell soccer coach (1993-99) who started the jamboree in 1994, passed away in March 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.

The school’s current soccer practice facility is named in honor of Heintz for his contributions to the program in its early years, laying the foundation to guide it to be what it has become. He took the initiative to build a practice facility from scratch using his own equipment and money just to allow the program to have a place to practice.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heintz was a lifelong supporter and contributor to the West Iredell soccer program, coaching the girls as well, and he was an avid soccer fan overall.

“I decided to change the name of the jamboree to the Mike Heintz Warrior Jamboree to honor the founder, who unfortunately passed (last year),” new West Iredell head soccer coach Mataus Diaz said. “Without him we wouldn’t be here right now, and I want to thank him for everything he’s done. He is truly a warrior. This one is for you Coach Mike.”