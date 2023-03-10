BOONVILLE — After suffering their first loss of the season on Monday and falling behind the previously undefeated Starmount Rams early, the West Iredell Warrior baseball team scored a dramatic 5-4 victory Wednesday night.

Down 4-2 in the fifth inning, Ethan Vance singled on a slow roller on the infield and moved to second when the throw was mishandled at first.

After consecutive flyouts, Carlos Ortega-DeMorrow singled up the middle to score Vance and close the Warrior deficit to a single run to 4-3.

Eli Josey stepped up and the first pitch he saw was crushed to deep left field to give the Warriors (4-1) the 5-4 lead. It was the first home run for Josey and for Warriors on the season.

Josey came on in relief of Ortega-DeMorrow striking out five batters over the nine he faced in 2.1 innings pitched to gain the save.

After trailing 4-0, the Warriors sliced the lead in half in the fourth.

With two outs, Eli Pharr singled to left. Pharr was lifted for courtesy runner, Tyler Pass, who stole second base before Freeman Wallace drew a walk.

After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Anthony Garcia roped a two-run single to left-center to cut the Starmount lead to 4-2.

Ortega-DeMorrow gained the win for the Warriors. He pitched 4.1 innings in relief, striking out eight and allowing just one Ram hit.

The Warriors enter conference play Tuesday. Three of their first four opponents (St. Stephens, Fred T. Foard and East Lincoln) went deep into the 3A state playoffs. St. Stephens and East Lincoln were two of the final four in the Western Region.

Alexander Central 10, West Rowan 3

MOUNT ULLA — Alexander Central traveled to West Rowan on Thursday and won in a decisive fashion, defeating the Falcons 10-3.

Wade Queen and Mason Chapman each drove in two runs, with Dyson Lewis, Caleb Williams, Sawyer Chapman and Jaret Hoppes each driving in one run. Williams and Alex Sloan combined to hold the Falcons to three runs.

The Cougars are now 4-1 and will go on the road Saturday to take on Western Harnett.

High school softball

Alexander Central 7, Maiden 0

TAYLORSVILLE — Mcartney Harrington and Kenzie Church each tallied three RBIs in Alexander Central’s win over Maiden on Thursday.

The Cougars shut out the Blue Devils, 7-0, with Laney Wike holding Maiden to one hit in the complete game shutout.

The Cougars put three runs on the board in the third and added four more in the sixth.

Harrington collected four hits in her four trips to the plate, scoring two runs. Church reached base twice in her three times at bat and scored two runs.

Lainey Russell drove in one run for the Cougars. Wike allowed the one hit and struck out seven.

Alexander Central is now 3-2 on the year. The Cougars return to the field Monday to host West Wilkes.