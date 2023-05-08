The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the baseball and softball state playoffs on Monday.

Iredell County in sending several to the postseason including all three of its softball teams in the Greater Metro Conference.

First-round games are scheduled for Tuesday. The second round is Friday.

SOFTBALL

Mooresville is the No. 11 seed in the 4A West bracket. The Blue Devils (20-6), who are coming off a 4-3 win over top-ranked Hickory Ridge in the GMC tournament final, open at home against the 22nd-seeded Mallard Creek Mavericks (16-4), whose strength of schedule hurt them in the seeding process. The winner of that game advances to face either No. 6 seed Myers Park (20-3) or No. 27 seed Cuthbertson (10-13).

Also in 4A West softball, Lake Norman (12-11) drew the No. 18 seed and will open the playoffs at No. 15 seed South Mecklenburg (18-5). The winner moves on to battle either No. 2 seed Alexander Central (18-4) or No. 31 seed T.C. Roberson (7-13).

Finally in 4A West softball, South Iredell (11-12) is seeded 25th. The Vikings open the playoffs at No. 8 seed A.C. Reynolds (12-6). The winner advances to take on either No. 9 seed Butler (14-6) or No. 24 seed Ardrey Kell (14-10).

In the 3A West softball bracket is North Iredell (13-8). The Raiders, making their first playoff appearance since 2014, are the No. 26 seed. They open the playoffs at No. 7 Rockingham County (19-5). The winner moves on to face either No. 10 seed North Davidson (14-5) or No. 23 seed South Rowan (13-9).

BASEBALL

North Iredell is the No. 24 seed in the 3A West baseball bracket. The Raiders (12-11) open the playoffs on the road at Parkwood (11-14), the No. 9 seed. Parkwood finished second in its conference. The winner of that game advances to battle either No. 8 seed Ashe County (12-10) or No. 25 seed Northwest Cabarrus (13-9) in the second round.

Mooresville is the No. 28 seed in the 4A West bracket. The Blue Devils (13-11) open the playoffs at No. 5 seed Weddington (20-6). The winner moves on to face either No. 12 Myers Park (20-5) or No. 21 Hough (16-7).

Lake Norman was the last one in in the 4A West bracket. The Wildcats (11-15) open at No. 1 seed T.C. Roberson (18-6). The winner of that game advances to meet either No. 16 seed Asheville (14-9) or No. 17 seed Southeast Guilford (17-8).