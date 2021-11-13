 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Statesville Christian rally comes up short
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Statesville Christian rally comes up short

BURLINGTON—Statesville Christian held The Burlington School to four points in the fourth quarter but its rally against last season’s state runner-up wasn’t quite enough in a 42-41 loss.

The Lions, who trailed 24-17 at halftime and 38-28 after three quarters, outscored Burlington 13-4 in the last period.

Zariah Burns tossed in a game-high 18 points for Burlington.

Ava Hughes led three Statesville Christian players in double figures with 12 points. Brenna Rae Bentley and Ansleigh Sherrill supplied 11 and 10 points, respectively.

