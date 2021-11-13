HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Statesville Christian rally comes up short

From staff reports
BURLINGTON—Statesville Christian held The Burlington School to four points in the fourth quarter but its rally against last season’s state runner-up wasn’t quite enough in a 42-41 loss.
The Lions, who trailed 24-17 at halftime and 38-28 after three quarters, outscored Burlington 13-4 in the last period.
Zariah Burns tossed in a game-high 18 points for Burlington.
Ava Hughes led three Statesville Christian players in double figures with 12 points. Brenna Rae Bentley and Ansleigh Sherrill supplied 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!