HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lions of Statesville Christian, Langtree Charter roar to lopsided wins

Statesville Christian 51, Gaston Day 18
Statesville Christian delivered a quick knockout punch Tuesday on its way to an easy 51-18 nonconference win over Gaston Day.
The Lions (2-1) outscored the Spartans 25-0 in the first quarter.
Brenna Rae Bentley outscored them by herself. She finished with 19 points to lead all scorers.
Ansleigh Sherrill buried three 3-pointers and added 13 points. Grace Cole chipped in 12 points.
Langtree Charter 44, Sugar Creek 11
MOORESVILLE—Langtree Charter held Sugar Creek scoreless in the second half Tuesday, coasting to a 44-11 victory.
Lariyah Clark led all scorers with 18 points. Nakyla Heaggans supplied 10 points for the Lions, who improved to 3-0.
Kahree Heard added seven points for Langtree Charter, which led 26-11 at halftime.