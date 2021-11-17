 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lions of Statesville Christian, Langtree Charter roar to lopsided wins
Statesville Christian 51, Gaston Day 18

Statesville Christian delivered a quick knockout punch Tuesday on its way to an easy 51-18 nonconference win over Gaston Day.

The Lions (2-1) outscored the Spartans 25-0 in the first quarter.

Brenna Rae Bentley outscored them by herself. She finished with 19 points to lead all scorers.

Ansleigh Sherrill buried three 3-pointers and added 13 points. Grace Cole chipped in 12 points.

Langtree Charter 44, Sugar Creek 11

MOORESVILLE—Langtree Charter held Sugar Creek scoreless in the second half Tuesday, coasting to a 44-11 victory.

Lariyah Clark led all scorers with 18 points. Nakyla Heaggans supplied 10 points for the Lions, who improved to 3-0.

Kahree Heard added seven points for Langtree Charter, which led 26-11 at halftime.

