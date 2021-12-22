HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lewis-Williams sensational in Lake Norman win

CHARLOTTE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams finished one steal shy of a triple-double on Tuesday night as Lake Norman cruised to 68-35 victory Wayne Country Day in the HER Hoop State Holiday Classic at South Meck High School.

Williams pumped in a game-high 25 points. She also pulled down 13 rebounds and made nine steals for the Wildcats (6-2), who led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter and 34-19 at halftime.