 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lewis-Williams sensational in Lake Norman win
0 Comments

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lewis-Williams sensational in Lake Norman win

  • 0
LNHS new logo button

Lake Norman 68, Wayne Country Day 35

CHARLOTTE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams finished one steal shy of a triple-double on Tuesday night as Lake Norman cruised to 68-35 victory Wayne Country Day in the HER Hoop State Holiday Classic at South Meck High School.

Williams pumped in a game-high 25 points. She also pulled down 13 rebounds and made nine steals for the Wildcats (6-2), who led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter and 34-19 at halftime.

Addison Sirianni supplied eight points, and Aly Wadkovsky chipped in with six.

Wayne Country Day dropped to 9-4.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert