HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville, South Iredell kick off conference play with victories

Statesville 15, North Lincoln 9

PUMPKIN CENTER—Statesville won its Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener Friday night, beating North Lincoln 15-9.

The Greyhounds (2-2, 1-0) trailed 9-8 at halftime.

Phoenix Lawrence put them back in front though with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. His 18-yard touchdown run, coupled with Sam Buckner’s extra point, produced the final score.

Liam Sutton gave the Knights the first lead with 2:04 remaining in the first quarter on his 31-yard field goal.

Two minutes into the second quarter Statesville responded with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Justin Davidson. Jaylen Himes’ two-point conversion made it 8-3, Greyhounds.

Manny Mayner regained the lead for North Lincoln with 1:59 remaining in the second quarter on his 1-yard TD run.

South Iredell 34, West Cabarrus 13

CONCORD—South Iredell bounced back from its first loss of the season Friday night, winning 34-13 over West Cabarrus in the teams’ Greater Metro Conference opener.

The Vikings (4-1, 1-0) led 20-7 at halftime. It was a one-possession game before they put the game out of reach with 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

No other details on the game were available.

The Wolverines fell to 0-4 (0-1).