HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville rolls against winless Foard

NEWTON—Statesville (3-3, 2-1) shook off a sluggish first half start with a dominant second half on its way to a 49-13 win over Fred T. Foard (0-6, 0-3) on Thursday night.

Leading 14-7 with two minutes left in the first half, the Greyhounds drove the ball all the way into the Foard red zone and found themselves with the ball at the Tigers 6-yard line with 50 seconds remaining.

On the Hounds’ next play, they were called for their 13th penalty of the first half. Mounting frustration with the officials from the Statesville coaching staff led to the 14th penalty of the first half shortly after and Statesville found itself facing a 2nd and goal from the 38 yard-line.

Just two plays later, the Hounds punched it in as time expired in the first half on a six-yard run by Phoenix Lawrence after Lawrence hooked up with Zaki Lackey on a 32-yard pass play to get Statesville back into the red zone. Lawrence’s touchdown gave the Hounds a 21-7 lead going into the half.

Statesville head coach Rydell Cowan said he had a clear message to his team at half.

“To finish the game and play clean football. It seemed like every penalty in the first half was against us,” Cowan said. “I took one for the team, just got frustrated. My message was let’s just go out here and finish the game.”

The late second quarter touchdown proved to be a building block for the Greyhounds. They built on the momentum in the third quarter.

Kemarri Daniels opened the third quarter with an interception with the Tigers driving. Statesville took advantage of the turnover and scored just two plays later on a 39-yard pass from Lawrence to Titus Myers.

Statesville went on to score again four minutes later on a Lackey two-yard run to lead 35-7 at the end of the third quarter.

The Hounds piled on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The first, another passing touchdown from Lawrence to Myers and the last score of the night, an 8-yard run by Justin Davidson.

“Our running backs just hit it north and south,” Cowan said of the differences between the first and second halves. “They got caught up a lot in just trying to score every play instead of hitting it. I told them if they just trust it and believe in their speed they would score. Our quarterback, just gave him some short reads. We just wanted to get our athletes the ball in space quick.”

Sitting at 2-1 and in a tie for second in the conference, Statesville continues conference play next week as it travels to face in-county rival West Iredell.

Cowan said right now the Hounds are not looking ahead and they plan to take it week-by-week, looking to come out 1-0 every week for the rest of the season.

“This week we’ve got West Iredell, we just want to win the week,” Cowan said. “We just want to keep the momentum going.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Statesville;14;7;14;14—49

Red T. Foard;0;7;0;6—13

First quarter

S—Lawrence 7 run (Buckner kick), 9:10

S—Daniels 44 run (Buckner kick), 19

Second quarter

FTF—Landrum 21 pass to Stilwell (Simmons kick), 2:40

S—Lawrence 6 run (Buckner kick), 0:00

Third quarter

S—Lawrence 39 pass to Myers (Buckner kick), 8:59

S—Lackey 2 run (Buckner kick), 5:02

Fourth quarter

S—Lawrence 19 pass to Myers (Buckner kick), 10:56

S—Davidson 6 run (Buckner kick), 8:02

FTF—Drum 1 run, 0:00