HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: North Iredell, West Iredell shut out on the road

DENVER—Tyler Mizzell threw five touchdown passes to four different players Friday night as East Lincoln rolled to its fourth straight win, a 42-0 victory over North Iredell.

Keandrea Walker’s 26-yard touchdown reception from Mizzell extended the Mustangs’ lead to 34-0 at halftime.

Markell Clark hauled in TD passes covering 11 and 31 yards in the first quarter as East Lincoln jumped out to a 19-0 lead.

North Iredell (2-6, 2-4) looks to finish the regular season on a positive note Oct. 29 when it hosts West Iredell.

North Lincoln 50, West Iredell 0

PUMPKIN CENTER—Reed King caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Kovalchuk with 8 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first quarter and North Lincoln never looked back Friday night in a 50-0 victory over West Iredell.

Connor Carson returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown, and the Knights defense also recorded a safety.

Carson also ran for 10-yard TD and threw a 56-yard TD to Timmy Schafer.

West Iredell (1-6, 1-5) will try to add one more win before its season ends. The Warriors visit North Iredell in the Oct. 29 finale.