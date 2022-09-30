HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville triumphs against Providence

Mooresville 40, Providence 28

CHARLOTTE—Mooresville stepped out of Greater Metro Conference play Thursday night and defeated Providence.

Jawarn Howell finished with 17 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

Teammate Kyjuan Westmoreland added 74 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.

The Blue Devils (5-1) led 21-7 at halftime and 27-14 after three quarters.

Alexander Central 28, Ashe County 21

WEST JEFFERSON—Alexander Central racked up 405 rushing yards in a 28-21 win over Ashe County on Thursday night.

Mason Chapman-Mays finished with 183 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

Tanner Moore’s 9-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 12 seconds left broke a 21-all tie. Moore had 72 yards on 11 carries.

The Cougars’ Sawyer Chapman-Mays totaled 124 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Hickory Ridge 41, South Iredell 7

HARRISBURG—Hickory Ridge scored 41 unanswered points Thursday night to hand South Iredell its first Greater Metro Conference loss, 41-7.

Aided by some trickery, the Vikings (4-2, 1-1) took the lead on the opening drive. They successfully executed a fake punt for a 22-yard gain. It led to a fake field goal try. Holder/quarterback Brice Warren took the snap, rose, rolled right with Hickory Ridge defenders in pursuit and then lofted a TD pass to a Nolan Clark in the end zone.

It was all Ragin’ Bulls (4-3, 2-1) from there, though.

East Lincoln 50, West Iredell 0

DENVER—East Lincoln cruised to a 50-0 Western Foothills Athletic Conference win over East Lincoln on Thursday night.

The Mustangs (6-0, 3-0) scored 22 points in the opening quarter and led 43-0 at halftime against the Warriors (1-5, 1-2).

It was East Lincoln’s third shutout of the season.

OTHER SCORES

Lake Norman 34, West Cabarrus 16