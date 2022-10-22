HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville locks up at least a share of GMC title

KANNAPOLIS—Mooresville rallied to beat Kannapolis A.L. Brown on Friday 27-26.

The win clinched no worse than a share of the Greater Metro Conference championship.

The Blue Devils trailed 14-0 and 20-7 but regrouped to snap the Wonders’ two-game winning streak.

No other details on the game were available.

Mooresville improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference. Kannapolis fell to 5-4 and 2-4 in the conference.

The Blue Devils can claim the GMC title outright Oct. 28 with a win over Lake Norman (7-2, 3-2) or a Cox Mill (7-2, 4-1) loss to South Iredell (4-5, 1-4).

North Lincoln 15, West Iredell 12

West Iredell held North Lincoln to a pair of touchdowns and 180 yards rushing but came up short Friday night in a 15-12 home loss.

Cody Morse finished with 110 yards on 20 carries for the Knights (4-5, 4-2).

The Warriors (1-8, 1-5) recorded one interception against Connor Carson, who was only 2 of 6 passing for 31 yards.

No other details were available.

East Lincoln 50, North Iredell 7

OLIN—East Lincoln rolled to a 50-7 win over North Iredell on Friday night to clinch at least a share of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship.

The Raiders (1-8, 1-5), who trailed 43-0 at halftime, scored with less than a minute remaining to break up the shutout.

No other details on the game were available.

The Mustangs (9-0, 6-0) can win the title outright if they can beat North Lincoln at home in the Oct. 28 regular-season finale.

Pine Lake Prep 49, Lake Norman Charter 14

MOORESVILLE—Pine Lake Prep put up 28 unanswered points in the first half Friday night and rolled to a 49-14 victory over Lake Norman Charter.

Noah Murphy rushed for two touchdowns in the opening quarter as the Pride seized a 14-0 lead. They never looked back.

The win for Pine Lake Prep (9-0, 5-0) sets up a winner-take-all showdown in the regular-season finale Oct. 28. The Pride plays at Community School of Davidson (8-1, 5-0). The winner captures the conference championship.