HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rivalries highlight final week of the regular season

The final night of the high school football regular season has arrived.

All Iredell County teams are playing for something whether it’s conference supremacy, playoff positioning, bragging rights or simply pride.

Here are tonight’s matchups:

Lake Norman (7-2, 3-2) at Mooresville (8-1, 5-0)Last year’s meeting: Mooresville held Lake Norman to 148 yards of offense in a 14-0 shutout win to claim second place in the Greater Metro Conference.

Last week: Jackson Garlick threw two touchdown passes and the Wildcats built a 26-point lead in a 29-12 win over South Iredell; The Blue Devils came from behind to beat Kannapolis A.L. Brown 27-26 and clinch no worse than a share conference championship.

Outlook: Mooresville can claim the Greater Metro Conference title outright with a win. No one would love to play spoiler more than crosstown rival Lake Norman. This matchup never seems to disappoint. This meeting should be no different.

North Iredell (1-8, 1-5) at West Iredell (1-8, 1-5)Last year’s meeting: John Jackson Jr. threw the only touchdown pass of the game to Tanner Lentz and the Raiders intercepted three second-half passes in a 10-0 win. The Warriors managed just 72 total yards.

Last week: The Raiders yielded 256 rushing yards and 190 passing yards in a 50-7 loss to conference leader East Lincoln; West Iredell held North Lincoln to 211 total yards but couldn’t muster enough offense itself and lost 15-12.

Outlook: It’s been a challenging season for both teams. This game boils down to playing for pride and finishing the season on a positive note. It should be competitive. Home field belongs to West Iredell, so advantage Warriors.

Cox Mill (7-2, 4-1) at South Iredell (4-5, 1-4)Last year’s meeting: Cox Mill scored in overtime and South Iredell didn’t. Cox Mill won 29-22.

Last week: The Chargers rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat Hickory Ridge 34-31; South Iredell got its offense going too late, scoring two TDs in the fourth quarter of a 29-12 loss at Lake Norman.

Outlook: Important game for the Vikings. HighSchoolOT.com has South Iredell as the last team in at No. 32 in its 4A West playoff projections. A win here probably gets the Vikings in. A loss and the playoff bubble likely bursts. It’s a tough matchup either way. Cox Mill still has a chance to tie for the Greater Metro Conference title with a win and a Mooresville loss to Lake Norman.

Statesville (6-3, 5-1) at Hickory (7-2, 5-1)

Last year’s meeting: Statesville scored on its first four possessions, including three times off interceptions from Red Tornadoes quarterback Turner Wood. The Greyhounds led 27-0 at halftime and won 34-13.

Last week: Statesville returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and outscored St. Stephens 17-0 in the second half on its way to a 30-14 victory; Ellis Chappell rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in the Red Tornadoes’ 47-14 win over Fred T. Foard.

Outlook: Last season’s win in the season finale clinched the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship outright for Statesville. The winner this time can still tie East Lincoln (9-0, 6-0) for the WFAC championship provided North Lincoln (4-5, 4-2) knocks off the Mustangs. Unlikely but possible. It’s doubtful the Greyhounds will be able to count on Hickory turning the ball over as frequently as it did in the 2021 meeting.