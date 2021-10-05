HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Providence pulls away in 2nd half, beats Mooresville

MOORESVILLE—With less than 30 seconds to play in the first half, Mooresville had gotten the ball down to the Providence 1-yard line looking to tie the game at 20 heading into halftime. The Panthers stuffed back-to-back fullback dives, forcing the Blue Devils to take a timeout with just two seconds to play.

On the next play, Mooresville quarterback Sebastian Brown had trouble with the snap and the ball squirted behind him and all he could do was fall on it as the clock hit 0:00 to prevent any further damage.

The Blue Devils (2-4, 1-1 Greater Metro) never got that close to the end zone again, getting shut out in the second half by Providence (2-4) on their way to a 33-13 loss Monday night at Coach Joe Popp Stadium.

“I thought we played well in the first half,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “I wish we had been able to punch it in just before halftime. That was a big play.”

The Blue Devils and Panthers held serve with each other during the first half, entering the final five minutes of the half tied at 13, but it was Mooresville that committed the first big mistake of the game, an interception, that allowed the Panthers a chance to take a lead.