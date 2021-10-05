HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Providence pulls away in 2nd half, beats Mooresville

MOORESVILLE—With less than 30 seconds to play in the first half, Mooresville had gotten the ball down to the Providence 1-yard line looking to tie the game at 20 heading into halftime. The Panthers stuffed back-to-back fullback dives, forcing the Blue Devils to take a timeout with just two seconds to play.
On the next play, Mooresville quarterback Sebastian Brown had trouble with the snap and the ball squirted behind him and all he could do was fall on it as the clock hit 0:00 to prevent any further damage.
The Blue Devils (2-4, 1-1 Greater Metro) never got that close to the end zone again, getting shut out in the second half by Providence (2-4) on their way to a 33-13 loss Monday night at Coach Joe Popp Stadium.
“I thought we played well in the first half,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “I wish we had been able to punch it in just before halftime. That was a big play.”
The Blue Devils and Panthers held serve with each other during the first half, entering the final five minutes of the half tied at 13, but it was Mooresville that committed the first big mistake of the game, an interception, that allowed the Panthers a chance to take a lead.
Three plays later, they did just that when running back Jamar Price plunged into the end zone from a yard out to give Providence a 20-13 lead. Price continued to batter the Mooresville defense in the second half, rushing for 152 yards and another touchdown on 13 carries. The Air Force commit paced the Panthers all night, rushing for over 200 yards.
“We have to watch the film and figure out where to make adjustments,” Nixon said of his run defense. “We just have to get a little bit better.”
Early in the game, the Blue Devils also lost one of their best responses to the Providence rushing attack: their own stellar running back, Jawarn Howell. During Mooresville’s first offensive series, the junior suffered an ankle injury that kept him out for the remainder of the game.
“We will re-evaluate him (Tuesday),” Nixon said. “Hopefully we can start getting him some treatment and have him ready to go on Friday.”
Without Howell in the game, the Blue Devils weren’t able to get anything going on the ground, averaging less than a yard per rush in the second half.
Howard and the rest of the Blue Devils, who were also without starting quarterback Jamere Cherry on Monday night, won’t have much time to lick their wounds before having to suit up again. Just three practice days separate their loss to Providence from their Homecoming matchup against long-time rival South Iredell.
“We don’t have a choice but to bounce back,” Nixon said.
The Vikings haven’t made the trip down Highway 21 to Mooresville High School since 2017. Kickoff between South Iredell and Mooresville is set for 7:30 on Friday night.