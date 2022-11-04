HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville lone Iredell team at home in the 1st Rd of the playoffs

The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state playoffs begin tonight.

The following is a glance at matchups involving Iredell County teams:

4A WESTNo. 31 Southwest Guilford at No. 2 MooresvilleRecords: Cowboys 5-5; Blue Devils 9-1

Outlook: Southwest Guilford’s offense features a 2-1 run-pass ratio. Three players each have better than 400 rushing yards. Cale Lloyd has thrown nine touchdown passes but has also been intercepted seven times. Mooresville’s defense should be more than up to the task. The Cowboys better find a way to slow Jawarn Howell (1,446 yards, 17 touchdowns) or it could be a long night.

With a victory: The winner will advance to the second round to face either No. 15 Butler (8-2) or No. 18 Hickory Ridge (6-4).

No. 22 Lake Norman at No. 11 Cox MillRecords: Wildcats 7-3; Chargers 8-2

Outlook: The teams met Oct. 14 in Mooresville. The Chargers rolled, 45-7. Five different players scored touchdowns. Cox Mill put the game out of reach by halftime, leading 31-7. Lake Norman’s triple-option offense isn’t built to overcome that kind of deficit. It’s imperative that the Wildcats have a better start in the rematch.

With a victory: The winner advances to the second round to battle either No. 6 Weddington (9-1) or No. 27 Marvin Ridge (5-5).

No. 30 South Iredell at No. 3 WataugaRecords: Vikings 4-6; Pioneers 9-1

Outlook: The Vikings have a mountain to climb—literally and figuratively. They travel up to Boone to battle a Watauga squad that captured its conference championship and whose only loss is to Burns (9-1), the No. 3 seed in the 2A West bracket.

Quarterback Maddox Greene is more of a runner than passer. He has 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns on 149 carries (7.6 avg.). He’s only attempted 77 passes but has thrown 10 TDs compared to one interception. Williams Curtis has 1,103 yards and 22 TDs rushing.

With a victory: The winner moves on to the second round and will play either No. 14 Northwest Guilford (8-2) or No. 19 Southeast Guilford (7-3).

3A WESTNo. 19 Statesville at No. 14 Crest (7-3)Records: Greyhounds 7-3; Chargers 7-3

Outlook: It’s been several years since the Greyhounds have had to go on the road in the first round of the playoffs. They received a tough draw. Crest’s losses are to South Point (9-1), Burns (9-1) and Kings Mountain (10-0). Their wins are by an average of 31 points. Chargers quarterback Nytavious Huskey has thrown for 2,455 yards and 32 touchdowns. Javarius Green leads the receiving corps with 1,076 and 15 TDs.

With a victory: The winner advances to the second round where it will take on either No. 3 Oak Grove (10-0) or No. 30 West Mecklenburg (5-5).