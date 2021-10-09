HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Late rally lifts Watauga over Alexander Central

BOONE—Watauga scored two touchdowns in the final 2 minutes Friday night to rally past Alexander Central for a 28-21 win.

Josh Stubbs’ 29-yard touchdown reception from Luke Hammer helped propel Alexander Central to a 21-14 lead with 6:20 left in the third quarter.

Jackson Roper’s 4-yard TD run brought the Pioneers within 21-20 with 1:42 remaining in the fourth. An ensuing run for the two-point conversion failed.

But Watauga got the ball back and scored the game-winning touchdown 19 seconds later. Maddox Greene hooked up with Isaiah Shirley for a 44-yard TD pass.

Roper had 83 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

Hammer threw a pair of touchdown passes. Cameron Lackey contributed 74 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.