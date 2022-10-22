HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lake Norman snaps two-game skid, beats South Iredell

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman got back on track Friday, beating South Iredell 29-12 on a night the Wildcats recognized their 28 seniors.

Winning the field position battle went a long way toward helping the Wildcats (7-2, 3-2) halt a two-game slide.

Four of their first five possessions began at the 50 or in Vikings territory. They scored twice and nearly a third time, but South Iredell forced a fumble inside the 10 on the game’s opening drive.

Mozes Morris’ 1-yard touchdown run opened the scoring with 9:33 left in the second quarter.

After forcing a South Iredell punt for the fourth time in as many possessions, the Wildcats went to work at midfield. On fourth down and 10 at the South Iredell 32 they ran a reverse that had the last ball carrier pitching it back to quarterback Jackson Garlick. The senior connected with Chase Wigginton for a 32-yard scoring strike that made it 12-0.

Lake Norman forced another punt on the opening drive of the second half.

The Wildcats then marched the ball down the field and ate up a bunch of clock in the process. Garlick hooked up with Morris on a swing pass that went for a 10-yard TD as Lake Norman extended its lead to 19-0 with 2:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Jack Baker intercepted Brice Warren on the Vikings’ next possession, and Lake Norman capitalized on the turnover. Garlick hit Antonio Griffin with a 37-yard pass that quickly moved the ball to the South Iredell 3. Two plays later Trae Sechrest punched the ball across the goal line for a 1-yard TD run.

The Wildcats lost the shutout in the fourth quarter, but the outcome was never in doubt after Sechrest gave them a 26-0 advantage with 26 seconds left in the third.

Warren quarterbacked the second half after watching freshman Tyler Johnson direct the South Iredell offense in the first half. Warren threw touchdown passes covering 8 and 15 yards to Gage White and Will Vuk, respectively, in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late. The Vikings (4-5, 1-4) suffered their fourth straight loss.

Warren’s 50-yard bomb to Vuk set up White’s score with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter. Before that, the Vikings had fewer than 85 yards in total offense.

Sechrest led eight Lake Norman rushers with 66 yards on 12 carries. The Wildcats rushed for 260 yards. Garlick completed 7 of 16 passes for 127 yards and two TDs.

South Iredell netted 18 yards rushing. Warren completed his final five throws and finished 8 of 13 for 191 yards and two TDs. Johnson was 7 of 15 for 40 yards.

The regular-season finale is Oct. 28. Lake Norman visits rival Mooresville. South Iredell travels to Cox Mill.

SCORING SUMMARY

South Iredell;0;0;0;12—12

Lake Norman;0;12;14;3—29

Second quarter

LN—Mozes Morris 1 run (run failed), 9:33.

LN—Chase Wigginton 32 pass from Jackson Garlick (pass failed), 5:19.

Third quarter

LN—Morris 10 pass from Garlick (Michael Buck kick), 2:31.

LN—Trae Sechrest 1 run (Buck kick), :26.

Fourth quarter

SI—Gage White 8 pass from Brice Warren ( run failed), 7:52.

LN—Buck 22 FG, 1:46.

SI—Will Vuk 15 pass from Warren (pass failed), 1:00.