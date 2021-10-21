HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lake Norman at South Iredell highlights Friday matchups

The headliner for Week 10 of the high school football season takes place in Troutman.
South Iredell (2-6, 1-3) entertains Lake Norman (6-2, 3-1). It’s Homecoming in Viking Valley.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
This is particularly a big game for the Wildcats, who are positioned to finish second in the Greater Metro Conference and guarantee a playoff berth if they can win their last two contests.
Their defense stood tall last week in the 15-7 win over Cox Mill. The Chargers started six of their nine possessions near midfield but managed only seven points while turning the ball over three times.
The Wildcats don’t want a repeat of that Friday, because South Iredell might be more inclined to score with such generous field position.
Rest assured the Vikings will be up for this one as they try to close out the regular season with two straight victories and finish .500 in the conference.
Lake Norman won the last meeting in 2019. Anthony Limon completed 6 of 7 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats romped to a 49-21 win at South Iredell.
The Vikings lead the series 10-8.
ELSEWHERE FRIDAY
Statesville (7-0, 5-0) at St. Stephens (1-6, 1-3), 7 p.m.: This should be another easy one for the Greyhounds, who’ve outscored their last three opponents by a combined 156-7. A win here and they’ll lock up at least a share of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship with a chance to claim it outright in the Oct. 29 season finale at home against Hickory.
Kannapolis A.L. Brown (4-4, 1-4) at Mooresville (4-4, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.: The Blue Devils welcome a Wonders squad that snapped a four-game skid last week with a convincing 45-21 win over South Iredell.
If Mooresville takes this one it will set up a huge rivalry showdown against Lake Norman in next week’s season finale. That game will most likely determine second place in the Greater Metro Conference.
North Iredell (2-5, 2-3) at East Lincoln (6-2, 3-2), 7 p.m.: Since dropping their first two conference games the Mustangs have crushed everyone they’ve encountered. They ride a three-game winning streak into this contest, having beaten West Iredell, Fred T. Foard and St. Stephens by a combined score of 144-6. The Raiders are heading the opposite direction. They’ve lost three in a row since starting league play 2-0.
West Iredell (1-5, 1-4) at North Lincoln (6-2, 4-1), 7 p.m.: This is another tall order for the young Warriors. The Knights have won four in a row since a 14-5 setback in the Sept. 17 conference opener at Statesville. They are very much in the hunt for second place in the WFAC and still have an outside chance of securing a share of the league title.