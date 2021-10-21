HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lake Norman at South Iredell highlights Friday matchups

Statesville (7-0, 5-0) at St. Stephens (1-6, 1-3), 7 p.m.: This should be another easy one for the Greyhounds, who’ve outscored their last three opponents by a combined 156-7. A win here and they’ll lock up at least a share of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship with a chance to claim it outright in the Oct. 29 season finale at home against Hickory.

Kannapolis A.L. Brown (4-4, 1-4) at Mooresville (4-4, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.: The Blue Devils welcome a Wonders squad that snapped a four-game skid last week with a convincing 45-21 win over South Iredell.

If Mooresville takes this one it will set up a huge rivalry showdown against Lake Norman in next week’s season finale. That game will most likely determine second place in the Greater Metro Conference.

North Iredell (2-5, 2-3) at East Lincoln (6-2, 3-2), 7 p.m.: Since dropping their first two conference games the Mustangs have crushed everyone they’ve encountered. They ride a three-game winning streak into this contest, having beaten West Iredell, Fred T. Foard and St. Stephens by a combined score of 144-6. The Raiders are heading the opposite direction. They’ve lost three in a row since starting league play 2-0.

West Iredell (1-5, 1-4) at North Lincoln (6-2, 4-1), 7 p.m.: This is another tall order for the young Warriors. The Knights have won four in a row since a 14-5 setback in the Sept. 17 conference opener at Statesville. They are very much in the hunt for second place in the WFAC and still have an outside chance of securing a share of the league title.