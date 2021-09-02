HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Intra-county games canceled

Local high school football took another hit from COVID-19 this week.

Statesville’s home game Friday night against Lake Norman has been canceled due to quarantines, the result of contact tracing at Statesville. It will not be made up, according to Statesville athletic director Sonny Schofield.

The Greyhounds and Wildcats did not get to play in the spring either during the delayed 2020 season.

“It happens,” Statesville coach Randall Gusler said. “That’s unfortunately part of it.”

Lake Norman found a replacement and will play Davie County. This is not the first time the Wildcats had to fish for another opponent. They picked up Mitchell County last Friday when North Iredell was not able to play them as originally scheduled.

Another intra-county matchup Friday was affected by similar circumstances.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

South Iredell will not face West Iredell for its home opener after all.

South Iredell athletic director Shawn Cioffi told the R&L that the West Iredell game had been canceled. He said the Vikings would instead host High Point Christian Academy.

The kickoff time changed as well. The game will be played at 7:30 p.m.