High school football games moved to Monday

Statesville's homecoming football game Friday night against West Iredell has been postponed and rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday. Likewise, North Iredell’s football game at Hickory has also been moved to Monday.

More rain and the possibility of thunderstorms were in the forecast Friday night.

The Greyhounds (5-0, 3-0) ride a nine-game series winning streak into the contest with the Warriors (1-3, 1-2). West Iredell’s last win over Statesville was in 2010, a 31-17 victory in Greyhound Hollow.

The Monday makeup date creates a busier week for all those teams. Statesville visits North Iredell on Oct. 15, and West Iredell entertains visiting Hickory that same night.