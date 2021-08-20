HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Games involving Iredell teams altered due to COVID

Changes have been made to a pair of tonight’s season-opening high school football games involving Iredell County teams.

Mooresville will not play at Davie County due to COVID 19 protocols. According to the Greensboro News & Record, it was because of issues involving Davie County. The game has been postponed and rescheduled for Sept. 10.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lake Norman at West Iredell game has also been impacted by coronavirus but will be played. Wildcats coach Jonathan Oliphant said this afternoon that his 12 vaccinated varsity players and his JV team members will play versus the Warriors.

Oliphant said that the rest of his varsity team was in quarantine out of an abundance of caution because they weren’t sure “without a shadow of a doubt” that nothing was missed amid the process of contact tracing.

Kickoff at West Iredell is 7 p.m.