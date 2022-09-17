HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gaither, Young lead St. Stephens past West Iredell

HICKORY—St. Stephens’ football team had a big night on offense Friday, registering its highest point total since 2018 in a 49-20 victory over visiting West Iredell in both teams’ Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener.

Sophomore running back Brycen Gaither accounted for five touchdowns, while senior quarterback Peyton Young threw for four scores.

Two of Gaither’s TDs came on the ground, where he finished with 113 yards on 11 carries, and he also had three receptions for 61 yards and a pair of scores while adding an 82-yard kickoff return for a TD. Meanwhile, Young completed 7 of 11 passes for 172 yards to go with eight carries for 93 yards.

Following a punt by the Warriors (0-4, 0-1) on the game’s opening possession, St. Stephens moved the ball 62 yards in eight plays, with Gaither running around the left end at the 6:40 mark for an 8-yard TD that gave the Indians a 6-0 advantage.

Twelve seconds into the second quarter, Young found Gaither for his second score, a 24-yard connection that was followed by Gaither’s 2-point conversion run to make it 14-0. And after the Indians (2-2, 1-0) forced West Iredell to punt on its next possession, Young hooked up with fellow senior Dayton Anderson for a 48-yard TD on the opening play of St. Stephens’ third drive.

West Iredell answered with a 12-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard TD run from senior Bud Dalton with 4:41 remaining in the second quarter. However, St. Stephens scored for the fourth time in four possessions when Gaither caught a screen pass from Young that was initially tipped by Warriors senior Jose Santana and into his hands. Gaither then scurried 20 yards to the end zone to give the Indians a 28-6 advantage at the 1:10 mark.

After the Warriors scored on the final play of the half when junior Cade Gaither fired a 3-yard TD pass to sophomore Jermaine Cornelius to cut the deficit to 28-12, St. Stephens responded with a five-play, 71-yard drive to open the third quarter. Young had runs of 26 and 46 yards on the drive, while Brycen Gaither’s 9-yard burst extended the Indians’ lead to 35-12 less than two minutes in.

Following a turnover on downs by the Warriors, St. Stephens punted for the first time on its next series before West Iredell again turned the ball over on downs. The Indians made the Warriors pay with another first-play TD when Young found Watkins for a 43-yard catch-and-run that pushed the score to 42-12 with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter.

West Iredell’s final scoring drive came on its next possession, a nine-play, 59-yard series that ended with a 12-yard TD run from junior CJ Ferguson before Dalton added a successful 2-point conversion run. But St. Stephens countered with Brycen Gaither’s kickoff return for a TD just 12 seconds later to account for the final score.

Despite the loss, West Iredell’s Ferguson was the game’s leading rusher with 119 yards on 23 carries, while Dalton amassed 59 yards on 12 carries. Cade Gaither completed 11 of 18 passes for 80 yards, with the duo of senior JJ Glaspy and the aforementioned Cornelius combining for 77 yards on nine catches.

Having already equaled its win total from a year ago, St. Stephens visits North Iredell next Friday. As for West Iredell, it hosts Fred T. Foard next Friday in a battle of teams looking for their first win.

SCORING SUMMARY

West Iredell;00;12;00;08;—;20

St. Stephens;06;22;14;07;—;49

First Quarter

SS — Brycen Gaither 8-yard run (kick blocked), 6:40

Second Quarter

SS — Gaither 24-yard pass from Peyton Young (Gaither run), 11:48

SS — Dayton Anderson 48-yard pass from Young (Carter Gscheidmeier kick), 10:33

WI — Bud Dalton 2-yard run (pass failed), 4:41

SS — Gaither 20-yard pass from Young (Gscheidmeier kick), 1:10

WI — Jermaine Cornelius 3-yard pass from Cade Gaither (pass failed), :00

Third Quarter

SS — Gaither 9-yard run (Gscheidmeier kick), 10:18

SS — Michael Watkins 43-yard pass from Young (Gscheidmeier kick), 3:44

Fourth Quarter

WI — CJ Ferguson 12-yard run (Dalton run), 10:46

SS — Gaither 82-yard kick return (Gscheidmeier kick), 10:34