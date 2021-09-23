HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Everyone in the county with a game Friday is on the road

It will be a quiet Friday night on high school football fields around Iredell County.

All the local teams in action will be on the road.

There are some intriguing matchups worth traveling to see. Let’s start in Denver.

Statesville (3-0, 1-0) at

East Lincoln (3-1, 1-0)

The Mustangs are looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss last week, 22-21 to Hickory.

They may not have a Chazz Surratt (Minnesota Vikings) at their disposal like they used to, but East Lincoln is still a formidable opponent.

This would be a quality road win if the Greyhounds can get it.

North Iredell (1-2, 1-0) at

St. Stephens (1-2, 1-0) One of these teams will, at the very least, retain a share of the lead in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference. Who would have thought that after both started 0-2 overall with a pair of lopsided losses?