HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Everyone in the county with a game Friday is on the road

It will be a quiet Friday night on high school football fields around Iredell County.
All the local teams in action will be on the road.
There are some intriguing matchups worth traveling to see. Let’s start in Denver.
Statesville (3-0, 1-0) at
East Lincoln (3-1, 1-0)
The Mustangs are looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss last week, 22-21 to Hickory.
They may not have a Chazz Surratt (Minnesota Vikings) at their disposal like they used to, but East Lincoln is still a formidable opponent.
This would be a quality road win if the Greyhounds can get it.
North Iredell (1-2, 1-0) at
St. Stephens (1-2, 1-0) One of these teams will, at the very least, retain a share of the lead in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference. Who would have thought that after both started 0-2 overall with a pair of lopsided losses?
The Raiders, who snapped a 25-game losing streak with last week’s 34-0 romp over Fred T. Foard, are trying to win two in a row for the first time since opening the 2018 season with consecutive victories over Wilkes Central and Forbush.
It is doable.
West Iredell (0-2, 0-1) at
Fred T. Foard (0-3, 0-1)
There aren’t many favorable games left on the Warriors’ schedule. This is arguably the most winnable one.
The Tigers have scored only six points in three games. They have allowed 139 points.
West Iredell is still looking for its first score, though, after being shut out in its first two games.
It was a 16-13 win over Foard in the season finale that prevented the Warriors from enduring a winless spring.
Lake Norman (3-1, 0-0) at
Kannapolis A.L. Brown (3-1, 0-1)
Kannapolis Memorial Stadium is one of the great high school football venues in North Carolina. And the Wildcats have an opportunity to nab a win there in their Greater Metro Conference debut.
The Wonders will surely be ready, especially after taking a 48-14 thumping from Hickory Ridge in their conference opener last week.
A player to watch: Kannapolis’ Torren Wright, a four-star recruit who committed to N.C. State. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound linebacker leads the Wonders in tackles (40) and tackles for loss (7).
Mooresville (2-2, 1-0) at
Hickory Ridge (3-2, 1-0)
The Ragin’ Bulls promise to be a difficult challenge for Mooresville. Their two losses—by a combined 22 points—were to juggernauts Charlotte Catholic and Chambers (formerly Vance).
The Blue Devils opened conference play last week with a 33-14 win over Cox Mill. If they hope to stay unbeaten in the league they’ll have to contend with Hickory Ridge’s potent aerial attack.
Alex Bentley has completed 67 percent of his passes for 918 yards and 13 touchdowns compared to two interceptions. One of his main targets has been Christian Hamilton, a four-star recruit. The 6-foot, 178-pound receiver has 18 receptions for 299 yards and six touchdowns.