HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2021 fall season kicks off Friday

The boys of fall are back. With three weeks of practice behind them, now it’s time to get down to business.
Hope and optimism accompany the start of a new high school football season.
Here are five things to know as we get set to kick off another campaign:
First appearance: Andy Howell and Eric Rees make their head coaching debuts Friday for North Iredell and South Iredell, respectively. One of them will win their first game because the Raiders host the Vikings in the teams’ season opener. A Howell victory would also bring an end to North’s 23-game losing streak.
Talking tenure: Speaking of Iredell County head football coaches, all but one have fewer than four seasons under their belt. Randall Gusler is the seasoned veteran, entering his 16th year at the helm in Statesville. Jonathan Oliphant leads Lake Norman for the fourth season. Shannon Ashley (West Iredell) and Joe Nixon (Mooresville) are each in their second year.
Level up: West Iredell makes the leap to 3A and South Iredell jumps to 4A. How will they fare once conference play arrives? South Iredell hasn’t been 4A in almost two decades. West Iredell wanted to remain 2A but appeals were denied by the N.C. High School Athletic Association during the realignment process.
Change of scenery: Iredell County schools shift away from conferences with Rowan and Mecklenburg county schools. By and large it is being embraced. Lake Norman, Mooresville and South Iredell join the Greater Metro Conference (4A) with Kannapolis A.L. Brown, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge, and West Cabarrus. North Iredell, Statesville and West Iredell join the Western Foothills Athletic Conference (3A) with East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Lincoln and St. Stephens.
Path to the postseason: With the elimination of the endowment game, teams now play a 10-game schedule instead of 11. Conferences with six or more teams—like the new leagues that include Iredell schools—will be guaranteed only two playoff spots. Playoff wildcards will be determined by a formula using winning percentage, opponents’ winning percentage, and opponents’ opponents winning percentage.