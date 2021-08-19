HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2021 fall season kicks off Friday

The boys of fall are back. With three weeks of practice behind them, now it’s time to get down to business.

Hope and optimism accompany the start of a new high school football season.

Here are five things to know as we get set to kick off another campaign:

First appearance: Andy Howell and Eric Rees make their head coaching debuts Friday for North Iredell and South Iredell, respectively. One of them will win their first game because the Raiders host the Vikings in the teams’ season opener. A Howell victory would also bring an end to North’s 23-game losing streak.

Talking tenure: Speaking of Iredell County head football coaches, all but one have fewer than four seasons under their belt. Randall Gusler is the seasoned veteran, entering his 16th year at the helm in Statesville. Jonathan Oliphant leads Lake Norman for the fourth season. Shannon Ashley (West Iredell) and Joe Nixon (Mooresville) are each in their second year.