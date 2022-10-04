HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Iredell County champions crowned; Dingman siblings headline the day

The Iredell County Cross Country Championships turned into the Dingman Invitational on Tuesday.

The Dingman family swept the individual titles at MacAnderson Park.

Lake Norman senior Logan Dingman won the boys’ 5-kilometer race with a time of 16 minutes, 25.89 seconds. The senior beat teammate Triston Rabon and North Iredell’s Philip Riddle to the finish line. Rabon was second at 16:28.48. Riddle placed third at 16:29.13.

Logan’s sister, freshman Kasey Dingman, captured the girls’ county championship by a wide margin. She was first to the finish line with a time of 18:36.45. Mooresville’s Ella Moore was the runner-up at 19:17.68. The Blue Devils’ Lauren Vanderpool placed third at 19:55.99.

Lake Norman had five of the top 10 boys finishers to win the team championship with 28 points. Mooresville had three top 10 finishers and place second in the team standings with 49 points.

Following the Blue Devils were North Iredell (third, 59 points), Langtree Charter (fourth, 122 points), South Iredell (fifth, 126 points), West Iredell (sixth, 163 points).

Rounding out the boys’ top 10 individuals were Mooresville’s Clark Kremar (fourth, 16:36.11), Michael Martinez (fifth, 16:49.15), North Iredell’s Maddox Gantt (sixth, 17:25.06), Lake Norman’s Mason Noble (seventh, 17:27.55), Lake Norman’s Ben Schmidt (eighth, 17:30.13), Mooresville’s Ezequiel Canas-Peralta (ninth, 17:38.34) and Lake Norman’s Jack Senos (10th, 18:15.72).

Mooresville had three top 10 finishers and five in the top 20 to win the girls’ team title with a score of 45 points. Lake Norman was the girls runner-up. The Wildcats had five place in the top 15.

Following the Wildcats were North Iredell (third, 59 points), South Iredell (fourth, 69 points) and Langtree Charter (fifth, 139 points).

Rounding out the girls’ top 10 individuals were Mooresville’s Mariah Knight (fourth, 19:58.78), South Iredell’s Dakota Whitener (fifth, 20:29.55), North Iredell’s Breanna Sturtevant (sixth, 20:36.35), Lake Norman’s Ashley Walters (seventh, 20:55.52), North Iredell’s Mia Sohovich (eighth, 20:58.79), South Iredell’s Keirieonna Wilson (ninth, 21:06.42), and North Iredell’s Natalia Nieto (10th, 21:14.39).